Sacramento families question having to pay full tuition for private Catholic school amid pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Families with children attending private Catholic schools in Sacramento are speaking about having to pay full tuition in the age of distance learning.

“It’s kind of difficult because we feel like we’re paying 100% for something that we’re not getting,” Catholic school parent Nikole Simeon told FOX40.

Simeon said her perspective echoes the sentiments of many parents who are putting their kids through Catholic schools, paying full tuition at a time that many schools can’t physically teach their students.

“We sacrifice to put our kids in a private Catholic education because of the community that’s involved in that. It’s a higher level of education, it’s all those other things. But, mainly, because we’re a part of a greater community and faith-based family,” Simeon explained. “With the kids being home, we’re not getting that. We don’t have contact with anybody. The kids don’t have contact with their friends.”

The Diocese of Sacramento Catholic Schools Superintendent Lincoln Snyder told FOX40 on average, tuition in Sacramento County is about $6,000 per student, which he said is half the price to educate a child in public schools. Up to 85% of their cost on average goes toward teacher and staff salaries.

“Being in distance mode, we’re still paying our staff. So, we still have our principals and we still have our teachers and we still have all the support staff offering that same education. And it’s not our goal to downsize and lay off those staff because we are hoping to be reopen soon,” Snyder explained.

Simeon said it’s imperative at this time that families feel supported by the diocese, which should reach out to the families.

“Helping those families that are losing employment, make sure that that’s readily available to them. And that the support is offered and not asked for,” she said.

Snyder said each school offers financial aid to families who are in need.

“Our goal is to accommodate every family. We know it’s a challenging time. It’s a challenging time for families, it’s a challenging time for our parishes,” Snyder said.