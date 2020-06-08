Sacramento family mourns death of 19-year-old man killed in shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Loved ones stand in front of a home at the intersection of 29th Street and Gardendale Road in South Sacramento, holding candles and flowers in honor of a 19-year-old man.

“He was my son. That was my baby they took,” said Angela Almanza.

Family members say Joseph Almanza, known to loved ones as Jojo, was shot and killed Saturday night.

According to police, just after 7 p.m. they received reports of several shots fired at a house party. When they arrived, they found three victims, one with life-threatening injuries.

Two other victims had transported themselves to the hospital.

Family says Joseph was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“People put them in their cars and took them but my baby was left,” Angela told FOX40. “And then for someone to call me and tell me like it was nothing. I can’t accept it.”

While loved remember Joseph for his infectious laughter and his budding rap career, they’re remembering a young life ripped away form loved ones and friends.

“Yesterday, for the first night, I was waiting for him to knock on my door and say, ‘Grandma, I’m home and I’m going to bed.’ But no Joseph. No nothing,” said Blanca Martinez.

Family members have started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.