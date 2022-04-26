SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a Sacramento woman said they last heard from her about two weeks ago when she was getting ready to meet someone through a dating app.

Now, they’re asking the public for help in finding her.

“Every day it feels like there’s another moment that something could be happening to her. Our family is just breaking down. We can’t eat. We can’t — hard to sleep. Every second I feel like who knows where she could be. It’s just so scary,” said Khandaria Alexander, Leslie Ben-Iesau’s sister.

The family of Leslie Ben-Iesau said they’re worried sick because they haven’t heard from her for nearly two weeks.

“She told me there was somebody on the way to come pick her up. And she would keep me informed. She would keep in touch and let me know. And that’s the last I heard from her,” said Caroline Ben-Iesau, Leslie Ben-Iesau’s sister.

That was on April 15.

They learned on Tuesday from her wireless provider that there’s been no activity on her cell phone since 8:45 a.m. on April 15 as well.

Family said she was last seen on April 15 in the area around the capitol.

Her sisters told FOX40 that she was getting ready to go out on a date with someone she met on a dating app.

”If anybody uses this site, OkCupid, I would like them to reach out if they have any information on a person that goes by the name of Bea. That would really help my family out or to call the Sacramento Police Department,” Alexander said.

Police tell FOX40 that Leslie left on her own from her home, and there was no indication of foul play.

According to the family, Leslie Ben-Iesau has mental health issues.

They said their mother became worried after text messages sent last week, went unanswered.

“I text her back, and I could see that message wasn’t going through, which is not like my sister. She would’ve at least turned her phone on. Even if she didn’t always reply right away. She would have her phone on,” said Caroline Ben-Iesau.

And what they find especially disturbing is that her birthday was on Saturday. The family always celebrates birthdays. But her phone was turned off.

“When her birthday came, I sent her another message and by midday, without her opening, turning her phone on or texting us, or anything, I knew that there was something wrong,” said Caroline Ben-Iesau.

They described their sister as a loving and trusting person, who is full of life, and they want her to know they are searching for her.

“Leslie, if you’re watching this, if you see this, know that we are looking for you. We love you. We want you to come home. And hopefully, you’re safe. And we’ll see you soon,” said Caroline Ben-Iesau.

The sisters are now cautioning others about meeting people they met online and advise that people should always share their location, even if it’s in public.