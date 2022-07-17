SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Mike Morris, a 44-year-old father of four, has not been heard from since June 26.

“Please help us bring him home,” Jadie Ciccou, Morris’ brother said. “His boys are missing him. I miss him.”

The family said that Mike was unhoused.

“He was trading labor for room and board,” Ciccou said.

The family also said that he was a hard worker and enjoyed tinkering with cars. Morris had found a room at a business, which allowed him to stay overnight.

“Just recently been back in contact with him and was trying to get him off the streets,” Ciccou said.

The bus stop along Watt Avenue and Elkhorn Boulevard was one of the places that Mike went to meet his girlfriend.

The family, including his children ages 19, 14, 11, and 7 miss him terribly.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office told FOX40 that they are investigating this as a missing person’s case.

Morris’ brother Jadie Ciccou hopes that the public can help by providing any information on Mike to the sheriff’s office.

“I love him,” Ciccou said. “I miss him. I want him home. And I won’t stop until he’s home.”