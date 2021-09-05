Sacramento festivals provide COVID-19 vaccination, testing services for attendees

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Labor Day weekend continues, events across the city of Sacramento are making it easy for people to not only get tested for COVID-19 but to get their vaccine all in one spot.

Dozens of people are out on Sunday at the Broadway International Festival.

For Darren Bonfantine and his 7-year-old son Dominic, the Curative tent was their first stop.

“We’re going to walk through and check it out,” Darren Bonfantine told FOX40. “I think it has to be here for an event to happen.”

Tent is offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for people attending the festival.

The Bonfantines got tested Sunday.

“It tickled,” Dominic Bonfantine told FOX40.

Juan Almaraz with Curative said being at the festival is important as events start to happen more frequently.

“We want to make sure everyone’s safe, everyone can enjoy the weekend, so that’s why we’re out here,” Almaraz explained.

The protective measures were also taken at the Rainbow Festival hosted at the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

“We are offering free COVID vaccines and boosters, free HIV testing rapid, and rapid COVID testing,” explained Jose Emmanuel Vega, the director of health services at the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

Event organizers say having the vaccine and testing readily available will not only help keep the community safe but be convenient for people who want to attend events within the city.

“We have to provide these services and meet community where they’re at, where they’re going, where they’re frequently spending their energy and time at,” said Emmanuel Vega.

With a focus on being easily accessible for the community, event organizers say they hope to see more vaccine and testing tents at future events.

Anyone who gets a vaccine or tested for COVID-19 at the Rainbow Festival will get free admission, but for those unable to make it Sunday, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center will still offer the vaccination and testing services Monday through Friday.