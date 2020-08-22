Sacramento fighter Blake ‘The Beast’ McKernan joins Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card in November

(KTXL) — Thirty-three-year-old Blake “The Beast” McKernan’s career was at a crossroads just a few weeks ago.

The Sacramento fighter, who boasts a 13-0 record with six knockouts, wasn’t getting the attention or opportunities he had hoped for.

“Just letting everyone know I wasn’t going to walk too far away,” McKernan told FOX40. “But I was going to take a break for a few months until I kinda got a better idea where my career was going to be changing or things were gonna be turning.”

But as fate and hard work would have it “The Beast” got a call to replace another fighter and is now scheduled as the co-main event on the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card in November.

“I don’t know, a part of me kind of was thinking that it wasn’t real, you know. It hadn’t really set in but who doesn’t love Mike Tyson or Roy Jones?” McKernan said. “Being in this industry, how many people would love to have this opportunity to be on the same card as them?”

“When you get legends like Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., you’re going to get boxing fans and you’re going to get people who maybe don’t watch boxing anymore but they’re tuning in because it’s an event,” said Josh Escovedo, McKernan’s manager. “We’re getting calls from potential sponsors who may or may not have spoken to us two or three months ago.”

McKernan grew up idolizing Tyson, so much so that he named his son Tyson. Naturally, this opportunity couldn’t mean more to him.

“You know, it’s definitely a dream come true and I’m just staying focused on training and the things I’ll need to do to be able to leave with my hands raised at the end of the night,” he said. “My life has been like a movie. This is like the in-living flesh of a ‘Rocky’ story.”

And just like the classic film, McKernan is hoping his one shot leads to a lifetime of opportunity.

The fight is scheduled for Nov. 28 down in Los Angeles and will be available on pay-per-view.