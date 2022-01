SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Three people were pulled out of a building fire on Presidio Street near Harris Avenue in Sacramento Sunday morning.

Sacramento Fire Department officials announced the fire at 7:11 a.m. and said firefighters got the flames under control.

Three people hurt in the fire were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with the extent of their injuries unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

UPDATE: Fire on Presidio Street had a total of 3 fire victims transported to local area hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/zLWnx3fLLK — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) January 2, 2022

