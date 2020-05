SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews responded to multiple spot fires Monday afternoon along Highway 50 in Sacramento.

Around 2:15 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department reported flames were burning several spots and trees on the side of westbound Highway 50 just east of 26th Street.

Incident update: Vegetation fire along Westbound Highway 50 East of 26th Street. Multiple small spot fires and trees burning. . Emergency crews on scene. Smoke in the area will impact commuters. Drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/ofECuxyk3n — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) May 4, 2020

Officials warned commuters to drive with caution when traveling on the smoky roadway.

This story is developing.