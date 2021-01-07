Sacramento Fire crews respond to building fire on S street, near 15th street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a building near S and 15th streets.

S Street, between 15th and 16th streets, is closed. 15th Street, beginning at S Street, is also closed, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Captain Keith Wade told FOX40 the building is boarded up, making it difficult for firefighters to access the fire.

There were reports of a person trapped inside the building. Wade said crews didn’t find anyone inside.

The fire is extinguished, and the cause remains under investigation.

