SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is missing after he tried to swim to shore from a houseboat in the Sacramento River, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Fire crews first responded to a water rescue near West Elverta Road and Garden Highway around 9 p.m. That rescue was suspended at 10:25 p.m.

According to the fire department, the houseboat was disabled.

Personnel with Sutter County will continue searching Thursday morning.

Incident final: A male adult made an attempt to swim to shore from a disabled house boat. That person is missing and unaccounted for. Responding agencies have cleared and a search will resume in the morning by Sutter County rescue personnel. — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 3, 2021

This is a developing story.