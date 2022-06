SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department said a boat caught fire near Garden Highway on Tuesday.

The privately-owned boat was near Garden Highway and Sand Cove Park. According to the fire department, crews had trouble fighting the fire due to restrictive access issues.







(Photos from Sacramento Fire Department)

The Coast Guard and Fish and Wildlife were made aware of the blaze by Sacramento Fire because it was believed the boat would sink.

No injuries were reported.