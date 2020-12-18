Sacramento Fire Department announces death of first African American fire chief

Fire Chief Ray Charles in a photo provided by the Sacramento Fire Department

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department announced that the organization’s first African American fire chief died Tuesday night.

Fire Chief Ray Charles assumed the position in 1986 after having joined the department in 1960.

“In his pioneering, 29-year career in the fire service, he served as a role model and mentor to minorities with his style of gentle coaching, pioneering leadership, and vision for the modern, professional fire department,” said the department.

Charles is credited with reducing response times, opening Fire Station 11 and establishing programs that “resulted in reduced numbers of fires citywide.”

The fire department also said Charles “helped Sacramentans during the devastating floods of February 1986.”