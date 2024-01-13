(FOX40.COM) — A new “squad” program recently created by the Sacramento Fire Department aims to help its firefighters “optimize resources and response times.”

Squads, which will consist of a firefighter and a paramedic, will be sent to “less critical calls such as back pain for an extended amount of time, assisting with small outside fires, or other non-life-threatening calls,” said Sacramento Fire Captain Justin Sylvia.

•Video Above: Reservoirs above historical average despite underwhelming snow season

He continued, “By deploying squads for non-life-threatening calls, we free up fire engines and ambulances for larger emergencies, optimizing resources and response times.”

The city added that the program will use smaller wildland fire engines that have a 400-gallon water tank, a booster pump for extinguishing outdoor or wildland fires, and can carry the same type of medical gear that is currently found on a typical fire truck.

The program will be in place through March and will be modified as the fire department collects data, the city of Sacramento said.