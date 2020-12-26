Sacramento Fire Department helps buy Christmas gifts for teens in hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department helped raise over $16,000 to buy gifts for teenagers who are in the hospital and won’t be seeing their families due to COVID-19 restrictions.

(Courtesy Sacramento Fire Department)

Along with the Sacramento Fire Department Relief Association, the fire department raised the money for teenagers at the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern California.

“While we were unable to see the kids when they were opening their presents, we hope they know that they are not alone,” said the department in a Facebook post.