Sacramento Fire Department holds pop-up vaccine clinics in vulnerable neighborhoods

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In an effort to get shots in more arms, the Sacramento Fire Department held a pop-up vaccination clinic Thursday in Del Paso Heights.

About 200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines were distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

While the supply was limited, the fire department said it will be holding more pop-up clinics in the near future as more vaccines become available.

Jose Ramos said he was grateful the vaccine was brought to him rather than the other way around.

“I was trying to get appointments, appointments but it never worked,” Ramos told FOX40.

Sacramento Fire Chief Gary Loesch said the pop-up clinic was designed to get the vaccine to people who may not otherwise have a way to get to a clinic outside their neighborhood.

“You show up, we give you a couple of forms to fill out, we ask you a couple of questions, and then you get in line,” Chief Loesch explained.

And the people getting a shot at Thursday’s clinic will not have to return.

“The key there is we all know Johnson & Johnson is a one-shot deal,” Loesch said. “So, that will really help us in not having to track people for their second shot.”

City employees and community activists went door-to-door handing out flyers to get the word out. However, not everyone got the message.

Javier Ceja told FOX40 he lives around the corner from the Neighborhood Wellness Foundation community center on Clay Street. He didn’t know the clinic was happening until he saw the line of cars blocking his driveway.

“I didn’t know what was going on. I just see all these people, and I wanted to find out what was going on,” he said.

Others said that part of the city could definitely use the help.

“This is ground zero,” said Louis Mitchell Jr., who was able to get vaccinated Thursday. “They specifically targeted this community for this vaccine.”

Cheif Loesch said he will continue to hold these pop-up clinics all over Sacramento’s most vulnerable neighborhoods, as long as there is a supply of vaccines.

“We’re going to be out here for weeks on end. Not at this location; we’re going to move all around. I plan on doing it at least once a week,” he said. “But like everyone else, if you have a friend that knows the governor, I could use more shots. But I am trying. As many shots as I can get, I’m going to be out here.”

The Sacramento Fire Department will be holding another pop-up clinic at Calvary Christian Center in Del Paso Heights Friday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.