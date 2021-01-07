Sacramento Fire Department investigating cause of deadly apartment fire in South Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was found dead Wednesday afternoon after crews battled a fire at a South Natomas apartment complex.

The Sacramento Fire Department said it is still investigating what caused the fire at an apartment complex on Summer Park Drive.

Photographs from the scene show that the fire spread through the first and second floors of the complex.

It was extinguished just before 5 p.m.

Update: The fire on the 3500 Block of Summer Park Drive has been extinguished. One person is deceased. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ULI3cJ0P4U — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) January 7, 2021

The identity of the person who died has not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.