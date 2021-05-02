Sacramento Fire: Fire burns public dump site near Jackson Hwy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews in Sacramento are working to put out large fire at the Florin Perkins Public Disposal Site Sunday afternoon.

Sacramento Fire Department officials announced the fire at 1:37 p.m. at the disposal site on Florin Perkins road near Jackson Highway and Belvedere Avenue.

Video taken from the scene of the fire shows large piles of trash ablaze and fire crews say they are battling heavy winds to keep it from spreading into nearby grasslands.

Incident Update: Fire on Florin Perkins Rd is at 3-alarms. Firefighters are battling heavy winds, trying to contain this fire and keep it from spreading into adjacent grasslands. pic.twitter.com/C8tBlrS2a0 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 2, 2021

No information about how the fire began has yet to be released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.