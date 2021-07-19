Sacramento Fire: Grass fire burns near American River Parkway, causes traffic along Business 80

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento fire crews are battling a fire burning west of the Capital City Freeway that has been causing traffic delays for commuters.

Fire officials say the fire is burning west of Business 80 near Tribute Road.

The multi-use trail near mile marker 3.5, near the Costco, was closed to Cal Expo.

Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Wade said winds have been pushing the flames in different directions along the parkway.

No information was released on how the fire started and how many acres have been burned.

Wade said no injuries have been reported.

Crews responded to an unrelated and separate fire in the same area around 6 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

