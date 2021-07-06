Sacramento fire officials issue $200K in fines for illegal fireworks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over the course of 12 days, the Sacramento Fire Department said it issued $200,000 worth of citations for illegal fireworks.

Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Wade said during the enforcement period, officials issued 136 citations for illegal fireworks. Fourth of July alone accounted for 76 of those citations.

This year, a newly-approved ordinance is holding property owners or renters accountable for illegal firework activity through fines.

The holiday also saw 1,500 reports of illegal fireworks in the Sacramento area.

Residents could report illegal fireworks through a hotline or by using the Nail ’em app.