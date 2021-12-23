Sacramento Fire: Residents tried to rescue pedestrian pinned under car

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department reports that one person is dead after a car crash Thursday evening.

Officials said the crash, between a car and a pedestrian, happened on Lemon Hill Avenue and 69th Street.

Sacramento Fire said the pedestrian was hit by a car and pinned under it. People from a home, where the pedestrian had been moments earlier, came out and used jacks to lift the car off them.

Unfortunately, officials report the person died not long after.

Police are at the scene investigating, and officials said the driver is cooperating. According to the fire department, SMUD is also at the scene to assess damage to a power pole.

Traffic in both directions at Lemon Hill Avenue is being affected.

This is a developing story.