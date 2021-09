SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Fire officials are responding to a semi-truck that caught fire on Interstate 5 Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the truck caught fire on Interstate 5 going southbound, south of Richards Boulevard.

Incident info: Semi-truck on fire, Southbound I-5 south of Richards Blvd. No injuries. Traffic impacted in the area. pic.twitter.com/CeDBklualz — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) September 12, 2021

No injuries have been reported. Traffic in the area is expected to be impacted.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.