SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento firefighters have responded to a fire on 21st Avenue near Franklin Boulevard.

In a tweet, the Sacramento Fire Department confirmed that a vegetation fire on 21st Avenue had spread to a building and stored wood pallets nearby.

Incident info: 3100 Block of 21st Ave. vegetation fire extended into a building as well as stored wood pallets. Single alarm assignment has gained control of the fire. pic.twitter.com/hevyqyjB0U — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) March 31, 2021

The department said one of its fire crews gained control of the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.