Sacramento firefighter-paramedic celebrates becoming US citizen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A firefighter and paramedic with the Sacramento Fire Department celebrated becoming a U.S. citizen Monday.

Arthur Lutsyk came to America with his family 15 years ago from Belarus.

They only planned to stay a few years but changed their minds when they realized they had more opportunities in the U.S.

A couple of years ago, Lutsyk started the process of applying for citizenship.

On Monday, the Sacramento Fire Department helped host a naturalization ceremony for him.

Lutsyk told FOX40 this day means a lot to him since he celebrated it while employed at his dream job working for the fire department.

“Coming over here, I knew that I had more opportunity. And with hard work, you could become anything as long as you set your mind to it and willing to put the work in,” Lutsyk said.

Lutsyk is the first member of his family to become a naturalized citizen.