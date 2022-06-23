RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — After being saved several weeks ago, a hummingbird found itself in another predicament and in need of saving, according to a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Facebook post.

Several weeks ago, Sacramento Metro Fire Engineer Tom Chen revived an exhausted hummingbird. This Thursday, Chen saved the tiny bird again after it got caught in Rio Linda in some spiderwebs.

According to the Facebook post, the bird could hardly move and spent a lot of its energy trying to free itself. Engineer Chen came to the rescue once again and was able to help get all the spiderwebs off the little hummingbird.