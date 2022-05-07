SACRAMENTO,Calif (KTXL) — Looking for help and using its last bit of energy a hummingbird found help and sanctuary with Sacramento Metro Fire Engineer Tom Chen.
In a Twitter post from metro fire, Chen can be seen feeding the small green gird with a syringe filled with the ‘perfect rescue potion’.
After a bit of rest and a tasty snack the hummingbird was back in the air, according to the Twitter post.
“She was in the air in no time and even flew back to hangout in a bit in his (Chen’s) hand before taking flight once more,” the social media post read.