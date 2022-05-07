SACRAMENTO,Calif (KTXL) — Looking for help and using its last bit of energy a hummingbird found help and sanctuary with Sacramento Metro Fire Engineer Tom Chen.

In a Twitter post from metro fire, Chen can be seen feeding the small green gird with a syringe filled with the ‘perfect rescue potion’.

After a bit of rest and a tasty snack the hummingbird was back in the air, according to the Twitter post.

“She was in the air in no time and even flew back to hangout in a bit in his (Chen’s) hand before taking flight once more,” the social media post read.

Seconds from death, this little friend used her last bit of energy to land on M111, desperate for help…Eng Chen quickly created the perfect rescue potion- She was in the air in no time, and even flew back to hangout in a bit in his hand before taking flight once more! Great job! pic.twitter.com/5FKu7MF1Rh — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 7, 2022