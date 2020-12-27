Sacramento firefighter still on road to recovery after getting COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While some people recover quickly from COVID-19 and others are asymptomatic, it can also take months to recover.

For one Sacramento firefighter, his journey continues in order to regain what the virus has taken away.

Matthew Rogge was surprised when he found out he had the coronavirus, but he didn’t think the road back would be so long.

Three times a week, he walks on a treadmill wearing his 60 pound firefighting gear.

“Just knowing where you were and where you are now has been pretty hard,” Rogge told FOX40.

It’s a difficult process that began in July with a COVID-19 diagnosis, but he says the process is closer to ending.

“I have been sick before, but I have never really been this sick. I have never had extreme body aches to the point I can’t sleep,” Rogge explained. “I felt like my back and hips were being mangled around.”

He says he had a 103 degree fever for a couple days and had trouble walking and eating.

“Luckily, I was able to have the severe symptoms without being hospitalized,” Rogge said.

While he didn’t go to a hospital, he did lose 25 pounds in two weeks.

“I have had prior illnesses where you lose about 10 pounds or so in a week or two, but this one has definitely lingered a lot longer,” Rogge said.

More than five months later, Rogge says he’s taking baby steps in his recovery.

He encourages people to follow safety guidelines and play it safe if they have the virus.

“If you do get sick, take time to heal,” Rogge cautioned.

He says luckily, his wife and two kids didn’t get the virus. He was off work for a month and a half and now has been doing other jobs within the fire department.

Rogge hopes to get back to pre-COVID-19 strength and conditioning sometime early next year.