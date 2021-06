SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento firefighters are at the scene of a three-story residential structure fire.

The fire department says the fire, which is burning on the building’s backside exterior, is on the 1300 block of 22nd Street. Several other buildings are exposed to the fire, according to firefighters.

There are also downed power lines behind the building.

Incident info: 1300 Block of 22nd Street. Large 3 story residential structure with heavy fire on the exterior of the backside. Multiple exposure buildings with power lines down in the rear of the primary fire building. 2nd Alarm requested. pic.twitter.com/jkLhXIeFxJ — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 14, 2021