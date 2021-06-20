Sacramento firefighters extinguish fire at tire shop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento firefighters extinguished a fire at a tire shop Sunday. 

The Sacramento Fire Department says they got the call just after 4:30 p.m. and reported to Unique Tires & Wheels on Del Paso Boulevard. 

Residents living near the tire shop were evacuated. 

According to the department, the flames were wind-driven and threatening a nearby church. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to any other structure. 

The fire department says one firefighter was injured, but they did not mention his condition. 

