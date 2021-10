SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department said they are helping an unknown number of homeless people to higher ground due to flooding.

According to the department, a power outage near Pell Drive and Pell Circle caused sump pumps to shut down, leading to homeless people being submerged into waist-high water.

Incident info: Power outage near Pell Drive and Pell Circle has shut down sump pumps and an unknown amount of homeless people are being assisted by #sacramentofire out of waste high water to higher ground. pic.twitter.com/jsZVO5d1ok — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) October 25, 2021

The heavy rainfall also led the city to ask residents to not drive until 4 a.m. Monday as some roads are flooded.

This is a developing story.