SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It was a busy Fourth of July holiday for the Sacramento Fire Department.

In a Facebook post, officials said firefighters responded to a total of 64 fire-related calls, including four structure fires, 26 vegetation fires and 27 rubbish fires.

Illegal fireworks were also reported as the fire department received 418 complaints throughout Sacramento. Fire officials said they issued 32 citations, totaling $35,000 in fines.

Fines for illegal fireworks in Sacramento range from $1,000 to $5,000. In Sacramento County, there’s an additional fine for those who set off fireworks near the American River Parkway: $10,000 for each violation that occurs within the area from the Sacramento River to Folsom Lake.

Metro Fire responds to house fire

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said crews were dispatched to a house fire in Citrus Heights with reports of six people living at the home.

When firefighters arrived at the house, Metro Fire said crews found heavy smoke and fire throughout the front of the home and it was threatening the adjacent residence.

“Crews quickly jump into action, attacked the fire, protected the adjacent home and extinguished the blaze,” Metro Fire said in the post.

Officials said the family of six made it out of the home safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Modesto Fire responds to numerous fires

The Modesto Fire Department announced that it had a busy day during the Fourth of July holiday with a high call volume.

Officials from Modesto said crews responded to numerous vegetation, fence, nuisance and structure fires that were mostly related to illegal fireworks.

The fires related to illegal fireworks activity are being investigated by the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit and Modesto Police Department, according to Modesto fire.