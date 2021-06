SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento firefighters are responding to a grass fire at the American River Parkway.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire has a slow rate of spread, but a moderate amount of fuels are in the area.

At last update, the fire was between 75-100 acres.

Incident info: Grass fire; American River Parkway, moderate fuels with slow rate of spread. Pump & roll engines requested to start containment. — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 6, 2021

A fire broke out at the parkway earlier in the week behind Cal Expo. Smoke could be seen by fans watching the Sacramento Republic FC game.

This is a developing story.