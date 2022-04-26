SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department said a house fire sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the house fire on 41st Street near 35th Avenue. According to the fire department, six people were initially trapped, but they all managed to get out.

One of the people was taken to the hospital for burns.

The fire department said the fire was contained to a bedroom in the back of the home and a hallway.

No one else was injured.

This is a developing story.