Sacramento firefighters warn families at waterways to take precautions during hot temperatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters want to remind everyone during these hot temperatures to take precautions to keep safe especially around water.

“Safety is first, especially on a weekend like this,” said David Wakefield, Plumas Lake.

Leslie and David Wakefield have always practiced safety with their children during family outings, especially if it’s around water.

“You would hate for something bad to happen if you didn’t listen. So, it was always safety’s first rule,” said Majanique Jacobson, daughter.

They say it’s the responsibility of parents to ensure their kids are safe, in and around the water at all times.

“Enjoy the beautiful day, we don’t want any bad accidents to happen. That wouldn’t be good,” Wakefield said. “The current can get out of control so fast. Definitely safety first.”

It’s the reason why their younger daughter enjoys the water, just a few feet away and with her life vest on.

With bags of snacks in hand, Rosa Cruz had her three kids in tow, as they headed to Tiscornia Beach, each kid carrying their life vest.

“Want to tell them, why is it important to wear a life vest? So you don’t drown,” Jayden Cruz, nine years old said.

“Just be safe. Watch your kids. Stick together, ” Rosa Cruz said.

But if you don’t have a vest handy, firefighters say they can help.

You can visit the Sacramento Fire Department website and check which firehouses are lending life vests.

Fire Station 5 on Broadway, Firefighter Tad Suma helped FOX40’s Rowena Shaddox into a life jacket.

“Go ahead and put it on. And there are typically three buckles,” Suma said. “Just make sure that they’re snug.”

Suma says the life vest should be snug around your body.

‘So just like that. You’re just looking for snug. So it’s not going to come off your body,” Suma said

Sac Fireboat companies are out on the water and will remain throughout the weekend, patrolling making themselves available in case of an emergency.

“If you’re under the age of 13, you must have a vest on if you’re around water. Especially with drownings, they’re quick and silent,” Suma said.