Sacramento, Ford to distribute 275,000 masks as part of statewide ‘PPE Day’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The city of Sacramento and the Ford Motor Company Fund will distribute more than 275,000 masks to residents, businesses and organizations beginning Nov. 20.

“We are thrilled to be the beneficiary of this generous donation from the Ford Motor Company Fund,” Councilmember Jay Schenirer said in a press release. “This donation will ensure that those most in need — including our community-based organizations working hard to provide essential services, supplies, and food to our residents — continue to do so safely this holiday season.”

The masks will be distributed at these locations, starting Nov. 20, on a first-come, first-served basis:

South Natomas Community Center (2921 Truxel Road)

Coloma Community Center (4623 T St.)

Belle Cooledge Community Center (5699 South Land Park Drive)

Select Ford-area dealerships, including Folsom Lake Ford

Come on down to Belle Cooledge, Coloma or South Natomas community center during business hours to stock up on masks for free, thanks to the @FordFund #MaskUp #Masks #PPE https://t.co/iGmeSyQ3sT pic.twitter.com/yxrrIRAMyJ — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) November 20, 2020

Community members can receive one sealed package of 120 disposable masks from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can call 311 to check on availability.

The mask distribution is part of the Ford Fund’s Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Day.