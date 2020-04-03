Sacramento gives loans to 101 businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- With business now cut in half, At Ease Brewing Company in midtown Sacramento got some good news Thursday.

“I basically got notified via phone call from one of the people that is working on the loan process,” said manager Taylor Conrad.

Conrad told FOX40 that the business, which has only been around for less than a year, was one of 101 in the city to receive a loan from the city itself.

At Ease is considered a micro-business because it has less than five employees and that means it will be receiving $5,000.

“So, this will kind of help us fill in the gaps as far as rent is concerned and payroll,” explained Conrad.

At Ease said it would be fine paying for this month's rent but next month is a different story. After all, property owners want their money.

“What I am telling the owners is let’s prepare for 12 months to get paid back, not 120 days,” said property manager Rodney Luman.

Luman is the Sacramento chapter president of the National Association of Residential Property Managers and said he’s been busy answering questions from property owners.

He’s been telling those who rent out their properties to work with tenants affected by the coronavirus pandemic. That way owners can get their money just probably not all at once.

“Tenants still have to pay rent, OK. They have to pay what they can afford and they have to show what they can afford. You don’t get to just not pay rent,” Luman said.