Sacramento hairstylist pitches idea for salons to reopen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With hair salons forced to close across Northern California, some stylists are desperate to get back to work.

It’s why one Sacramento woman started an online petition, hoping to gather support to reopen salons with some restrictions.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Nikki Ramos to close her midtown Sacramento salon, Everly Hair Collaborative.

“It feels sad to not be able to do what I love,” Ramos said. “I’m extremely passionate about doing hair and making people feel beautiful.“

As an independent contractor, she does not qualify for state unemployment benefits.

“We’re new. We haven’t been open a year yet, so that has been tough,” she said.

With no income, Ramos started looking for ways to adapt.

Her petition asks Sacramento to reopen salons if they agree to take just one client at a time.

“That would give us the opportunity to safely serve our clients but also completely sanitize and disinfect every surface that was touched,” Ramos said.

So far, she has collected more than 2,500 signatures — just shy of her 3,000 signature goal.

Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes would not comment on whether this plan would work but said public health is reviewing every industry to see if there is a way to safely reopen.

“Eventually, we are going to need to get back to normal,” Haynes told FOX40. “So, what is it that we can start opening up but with guidelines in place?“

Those guidelines would look different for every business and Haynes said the county is not ready to release specifics.

“May 1st is when the current public health order expires. I think that we can expect then that we will see what businesses may be able to start to at least plan on opening up with social distancing guidelines in place,” Haynes said.

Ramos said she just hopes these plans can take form soon, saying not being able to cut hair is just not cutting it — not only for her but her fellow stylists.

“Right now they’re at zero. Even if they could come to the salon one time a week that’s still better than the zero income they have right now,” Haynes said.

In the coming weeks, independent contractors will be able to start applying for federally funded unemployment benefits.