Sacramento has highest number of people moving in of any metropolitan area during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – It’s no secret that during the pandemic many people have decided on a change of scenery, and no metropolitan area in the country has seen more people move to it than Sacramento.

According to a new report from CBRE, a real estate services company, in 2020 people moving from San Francisco to Sacramento County shot up 70% from 2019.

The data also gives clues about what parts of Sacramento people are moving from at the greatest rate.

Numbers gathered by CBRE from the United States Postal Service show the part of the city with the highest departure rate in Sacramento is the downtown area, where around 1,000 more people moved out than into the area in 2020.

“In the Sacramento area, individuals were increasingly leaving the urban core,” explained Eric Willett, CBRE’s director of research. “The people that are living in dense urban areas, often times in rental apartments, left in larger numbers for the suburbs than they were in previous years.”

One of those suburban areas to see an increase is the Roseville area.

Realtor Carrie Monroe said she has been urging people who are thinking about heading there to do it sooner than later. Not just for her benefit, but for theirs.

“I think right now is the time to make the move,” she said. “Waiting later in the year we are going to have higher interest rates and the prices are going to be even higher.”