Sacramento health officials say COVID-19 cases appear to be slowing down

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County health officials on Thursday said they are starting to see a plateau of new COVID-19 cases.

Health department leaders in Sacramento County said the number of daily cases is still extremely high and hospitals remain overwhelmed.

“There are indications that we are hitting a plateau,” Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said.

Kasirye, however, said it would take a few more days of data to be sure if the spike has peaked.

“In some areas may have reached that peak,” Kasirye said.

But another model by a Stanford-based research group, which tracks the virus in Sacramento and the Bay Area through wastewater samples,’ shows virus levels are slowing down.

“Since these changes have occurred over several days it looks like there is a true decrease in Sar-Cov-2 circulation and not a random circulation of omicron,” said Jamie White, with Sacramento County Public Health.

The county said, even though omicron is still the dominant variant, the delta variant has not completely gone away.

Sacramento County said they are still averaging 3,000 cases per day. As of Thursday, 615 COVID-positive patients are at hospitals across the county — It’s 97 more cases than the high during the winter 2020 surge.

During January’s monthly community forum meeting, health officials reiterated emergency rooms are overcrowded. Also, the biggest difference between omicron and the other variants is who it’s attacking.

“We are seeing more health care workers infected,” said Dr. Stuart Cohen. “We are seeing younger and younger kids with COVID.”

Cohen specializes in infectious diseases at UC Davis Health. Even with cases in kids climbing, he said people age 18 to 49 are contracting COVID more than any other group, and 80% of people they are seeing in the hospital are unvaccinated.

“I’m hopeful, when we do this in a month, things will look much better,” Cohen said.

When asked about whether schools should return to virtual learning, Kasirye said their top priority is for schools to remain in person as much as possible. But if staff shortages become a problem, virtual learning may be the only option.