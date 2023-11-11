(FOX40.COM) — The Grammys aren’t taking place until February 2024, but the nominations for the coveted musical achievement have been released, and a Sacramento high school graduate is making her city proud with seven total nominations.

Victoria Monét, a singer-songwriter who proudly owns her Sacramento roots and went to Sheldon High School, has been nominated for Record of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best R&B Performance among other categories in the upcoming Grammy Award ceremony.

While Monét has already been Grammy-nominated as a songwriter for her work with Ariana Grande, this is her first time making the list as an artist. She recently released her debut album, “Jaguar II,” which has received critical acclaim.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Victoria Monet attends the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The Sacramento singer also made headlines for crediting her two-year-old daughter on a Grammy-nominated song, which made the toddler the youngest Grammy nominee in the award’s history.

“I’m super excited that this will be something that she has forever,” Monét said to Billboard. “I’m already thinking about her wardrobe for the Grammys.”

The 2024 Grammys are taking place on Feb. 4 at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California.