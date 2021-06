At the end of 2020, the Federal Reserve estimated that renters who struggled financially during the pandemic owed California landlords $1.7 billion.

Rent owed in California accounted for one-quarter of all the back rent owed nationwide.

Both the state and federal governments have extended eviction moratoriums, but eventually, those bills will come due.

Kendra Lewis with the Sacramento Housing Alliance joined Sonseeahray to discuss the extensions and what happens after them.