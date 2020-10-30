Sacramento International Airport parking going cashless, cashier-less

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Beginning Nov. 2, cash will no longer be accepted at parking lot cashier booths at all Sacramento International Airport parking lots, according to the Sacramento County Department of Airports.

“Implementing a cashier-less payment system and reducing person to person contact helps protect both airport staff and passengers, and will provide even greater customer service, thanks to the mobile Customer Service Representatives.” Cindy Nichol, Sacramento County Director of Airports

The former parking lot cashiers will be roving around the lots to provide customer service.

Credit and debit cards will be the only form of accepted payment at automated self-service kiosks.

For passengers who want to pay cash, kiosks are located in the parking garage, as well as outside Door 1 at Terminal B.

For passengers coming from Terminal A, cash kiosks are located on:

Level 1 in lobbies C and D

Level 3 in lobby C in the parking garage

For passengers coming from Terminal B, cash kiosks are located on:

Level 5 in lobby C in the parking garage

Outside Door 1 at the cross-walk to the Hourly Lot

Both Economy Lots will remain closed until Thanksgiving. After reopening, the East Economy Lot will be card payment only.