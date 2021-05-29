Sacramento International Airport sees increase in passengers for Memorial Day weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Many people are traveling Memorial Day weekend. While some doing it by driving, others are choosing to fly.

Some people are flying for the first time during this pandemic causing a rush for Memorial Day weekend.

“Had a middle seat empty, no dramas, no issues,” said Stanley White.

This was the second time White flew this pandemic.

“I’m vaccinated, I’m comfortable and I don’t mind wearing a mask,” White said.

Airport officials say more and more people are flying as the economy continues to reopen.

“Definitely a lot more people are out there,” White said.

The latest numbers show nearly 700,000 people arrived and departed from the Sacramento International Airport in April, a 48% increase from January of this year.

But April’s numbers still lag behind January 2020 when nearly one million went through the airport.

Larry Rodriguez was asked if it felt weird with the COVID-19 guidelines.

“Yeah, a little bit,” Rodriguez said.

This was the first time Rodriguez flew in 18 months. He told FOX40 he doesn’t mind the guidelines, but he did notice something different.

“Somehow it didn’t seem full in the waiting area, but when it came time to get on the plane packed as usual,” Rodriguez said.

With things slowly going back to normal, you can add air travel to that list.

“Just be safe and follow the guidelines and don’t drink before you get on a flight,” Rodriguez said.

Since more people are starting to fly, the airport is asking people to arrive at least two hours before the flight.