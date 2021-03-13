Sacramento International Airport staff to receive training on preventing human trafficking

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As human trafficking continues to be a worldwide issue, Sacramento County is hoping people working at the Sacramento International Airport can play a part in stopping the problem with a new training program.

Thousands of people use the airport on a daily basis, but some of those travelers may be there for all the wrong reaons.

“They may come into contact with nefarious folks and not even realize it,” said Samantha Mott, with Sacramento County Department of Airports.

Because airports are a main travel hub, the county says it’s likely to see human trafficking and the Sacramento International Airport is no exception.

“Traffickers do use transportation, whether it be car or rail or plane to move human beings and traffic them,” Mott said.

Because of this, Sacramento County has implemented a new training program for all staff at Sacramento International Airport. It will be a new partnership with the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Transportation.

“This training gives them some idea and some help on tools, on what to look for if that is happening,” Mott said.

Mott says some of those tools include being on the lookout for people traveling together with major age differences.

“The older companion could be someone always speaking for them, always answering for them,” Mott said.

While this program is new for the airport, Mott says airport staff has already been effective in stopping possible victims in the past.

“A couple of years ago, an airline employee who actually prevented two young girls who were getting on a plane to go to, I think, a modeling or acting audition,” Mott said.

Even though the training will be specific for people working at the airport, the county wants travelers to know if anyone sees anything suspicious, report it.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors just recently approved the training program.

The county will be rolling out the virtual training model to staff and employees at the airport over the next couple of weeks.