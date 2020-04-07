Sacramento International Airport traffic plummets during COVID-19 pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Volaris Airline customers are some of the latest to feel left in the lurch after the airline abruptly suspended service in Sacramento due to the statewide COVID-19 shutdown.

The traffic moving through Sacramento International Airport Monday was a stark difference to the beginning of 2020 when SMF officials told FOX40 that the airport was on track for another big expansion.

“In 2019, we served 13 million passengers and we were on track to see about a million more in 2020. So, we were adding flights, we had some new nonstops, had some really good conversations with some carriers. So, we were really looking forward to 2020 and seeing what the future was bringing for SMF,” said SMF’s Samantha Mott.

As of Monday, reports show that SMF traffic is down 90%, which is about standard industry-wide.

Airlines and food vendors looking for relief from rent payments and other fees at SMF will have to wait to hear what the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has to say.

The discussion has been pulled from Tuesday’s agenda and moved to the meeting on April 21.

Airport managers told FOX40 that they are very eager to be wheels up across the board and safely welcome passengers and all of its retail and food partners back to the terminals.