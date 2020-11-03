Sacramento International Airport TSA finds 2 loaded firearms, 2 stun guns in one week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said officers found two loaded firearms and two stun guns in carry-on luggage this week at the Sacramento International Airport.

In all four instances, the travelers were able to continue with their flights, TSA said.

The firearms and ammunition were confiscated, with their owners cited on state charges after TSA informed the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The stun guns were voluntarily surrendered by their owners.

The discovery of two loaded firearms and two stun guns at SMF in one week underscores how important it is for travelers to check the contents of their carry-on luggage prior to coming to the airport to ensure that prohibited items like these do not come to the security checkpoint. Fortunately, TSA officers kept these potential security threats from making it onto an aircraft, ensuring that travelers were able to get to their destinations without incident. Sid Hanna, TSA Federal Security Director in Sacramento

TSA will review the circumstances of the incidents and levy a civil penalty against each of the travelers, officials said.

The recommended civil penalty for a firearm starts at $2,050 and can go up to the statutory maximum of more than $10,250 per violation. Civil penalties for stun guns start at $350 and can go up to $2,050.

So far in 2020, TSA officers at SMF have detected 20 firearms in carry-on luggage, compared to 31

firearms in all of 2019. Nationwide, TSA officers have discovered more than 2,600 firearms, and 82% of those have been loaded.

Stun guns and other electro-shock weapons are never allowed in carry-on luggage, and the devices must be prevented from accidentally going off if packed in checked luggage, TSA said.