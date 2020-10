SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Islamic community held a night of healing after the fatal shootings at an Afghan market.

The event was held in the wake of the shootings on Oct. 3 at East Market, which left two community members dead, including 27-year-old Shujauddin Omar Kheil.

One community leader said the event honored the victims while providing an opportunity to heal as a community and stand in solidarity.