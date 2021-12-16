Sacramento jewelry store robbery suspect arrested at a Pinole motel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of robbing a jewelry store in Sacramento was arrested by the sheriff’s office at a motel nearly 70 miles away from the city.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 3:45 p.m. from a business on Florin Road near Stockton Boulevard. According to the caller, two men with guns entered the store 10 minutes prior to the call and stole a large amount of merchandise.

A car was waiting outside for them and the two men left the scene.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office identified one suspect as 36-year-old James Jonathan Pizzagrani. They obtained an arrest warrant and tracked him down to a motel in Pinole.

The sheriff’s office said Pizzagrani had a gun, which was connected to the robbery, when they arrested him.

He faces felony robbery, possession of a firearm by someone with a felony and theft of a vehicle charges, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail and said he also had three felony warrants out of three California counties.

If his parole hold is lifted, his bail will be more than $1 million, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are still investigating the robbery and are trying to identify the second person. They ask anyone with information to call them at 916-874-5115.