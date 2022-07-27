SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A lifelong Sacramento Kings fan received help from his fellow fans after an unexpected medical emergency in Mexico.

While vacationing with his family in Cabo San Lucas, Gerald Marfil, 51, had two heart attacks and is still in the country receiving medical care.

As the family had trouble with medical expenses and were thinking of finding a way to get him back home, Marfil’s children, Jacob, Jordan and Kirsten, launched a GoFundMe account. The page has raised over $50,000 in six days and is $10,000 away from its fundraising goal.

Through word of mouth on social media, the Marfils received numerous donations from Kings fans, as they have ties to the team. Gerarld works in law enforcement while his wife Marnie Marfil is an account manager for the Kings.

The family said they’re die-hard fans of the team.

“The Kings really is our life to be honest,” Jordan Marfil told FOX40. “That is everything we have in common. The Kings consume our life. We love the team.”

Jordan Marfil said hospital expenses cost thousands of dollars including his dad’s return to Sacramento. To return home, his dad will have to be flown back in an air ambulance, which he said costs near $40,000.

“They said it’s necessary; it’s too dangerous to fly back commercially,” Jordan Marfil said.

According to the GoFundMe page, Gerald Marfil will be in Mexico for another week to receive treatment. He was told by the doctor that he’ll be out of work for a while and will be on disability when he returns home.

“Dad is improving day by day, just having to be very cautious of blood clots and he’s been on the max amount of blood thinners that are making him weak,” Kirsten Marfil said on the GoFundMe page. “He’s a fighter and we are so proud of him.”

Gerald Marfil had his first heart attack in the lobby of the resort his family was staying in. He was then transported to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

He was discharged and when the family was planning on leaving Gerald had another heart attack, which the family said was worse than the first one.

The family credits Gerald’s surgeon, Dr. Daniel Rodriguez, for saving his life twice.

As for the fans and community who made donations, the family is grateful for helping them with the exorbitant amount of expenses.

“Thank you, you helped save our father,” Jordan Marfil said. “You helped ease his transition back into the United States. You got him back to the United States. I don’t even know what would’ve happened had we not been able to raise this money.”