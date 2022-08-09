SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings and the Golden 1 Center are hiring.

The team and the arena will host a job fair at the downtown Sacramento venue for part-time event positions.

According to a press release, team representatives will be recruiting and conducting on-the-spot interviews for positions including audio technicians, box office ticket sellers, elevator operators, emergency medical technicians, ushers, ticket takers, utility crew members, concert support and more.

Representatives from Legends, the Kings partner who oversees food and beverage operations at Golden 1 Center, will be recruiting and conducting interviews for cooks, concessions and servers.

ABM, the team’s partner who manages housekeeping and parking at Golden 1 Center, are looking to fill positions including housekeeping, parking lot attendants and more, according to a press release.

The Kings said Local 50 will also be participating in the job fair and is recruiting for various rigger and stagehand roles.

According to the Kings website, applicants should review the positions posted online, complete an application and bring a copy of your resume to the job fair.

The job fair is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and parking validation will be provided for the DOCO West Garage on 3rd and L streets.