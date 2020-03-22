Sacramento Kings NBA 2K League affiliate to play in online preseason tournament

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings will be playing against three other teams in a tournament that will be streamed on Twitch. Kings Guard Gaming made the announcement on Saturday.

“During the NBA hiatus, remote tournaments like this will give fans the opportunity to enjoy live action and engage with Kings Guard Gaming players,” said the organization in a press release.

Kings Guard Gaming will be playing against the Hornets Venom GT, Warriors Gaming Squad and Gen. G Tigers of Shangai. The first two teams, respectively, are affiliates of the Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors, while the third team is the first international team of the NBA 2K League.

Officials said it will be a best of three round-robin tournament.

“Kings Guard Gaming players will be modeling social distancing and will play six feet apart from their home in Sacramento,” said KGG.

You can watch the tournament on the Kings Guard Gaming Twitch channel at Twitch.tv/KingsGuardGG

Tournament schedule:

Monday, March 23

Hornets Venom GT vs. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Kings Guard Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Kings Guard Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Hornet Venom GT vs. Warriors Gaming Squad – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT

Tuesday, March 24

Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai vs. Warriors Gaming Squad – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Hornets Venom GT vs. Kings Guard Gaming – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Third Place Game (teams with the lowest records) – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Finals Game (teams with the best records) – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT